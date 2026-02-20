Drone finds suspect trying to hide from Monroe Police

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday afternoon after an early morning break-in led to a pursuit involving a drone and a K-9 unit. Brandon Tyler Campbell, 30, of Monroe, was taken into custody following a series of attempts to hide from officers in various locations.

The incident began at approximately 6:53 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering at Carolina Cat on Morgan Mill Road.

Investigators determined that Campbell had broken into the business the previous night and was using it as a hiding place following a separate incident. When employees arrived for work, Campbell fled the building with several stolen items, including a jacket, a Wi-Fi box and a pair of Hey Dude shoes.

Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person near Windsor Windows on Sutherland Avenue. A Monroe Police Department patrol lieutenant spotted Campbell attempting to hide near a tarp.

Campbell fled on foot again when he realized officers were in the vicinity.

To assist in the search, another officer deployed a drone that provided an aerial view of the pursuit.

The drone operator maintained a visual on Campbell as he tried to hide in a large hole near a concrete plant and later underneath a large storage container.

The operator tracked Campbell’s movements until K-9 Narco arrived at the scene.

The pursuit ended when Narco reached Campbell’s location and the suspect surrendered.

Campbell was taken into custody without further incident. At the time of the arrest, officers noted that Campbell was still wearing the Hey Dude shoes that had been reported stolen from Carolina Cat earlier that morning.

Campbell faces multiple charges including felony habitual breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and first-degree trespassing.

He is also charged with simple assault along with resisting, delaying and obstructing police.

The Monroe Police Department issued a statement acknowledging the coordination between responding officers, the drone operator and K-9 Narco in resolving the pursuit.

Officials noted the teamwork allowed the incident to be handled safely and efficiently.

