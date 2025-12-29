Drone technology helps Monroe Fire Department locate leaf fire

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Fire Department said Monday crews responded to a report of heavy smoke, utilizing a drone to locate the source in a backyard where residents were burning leaves.

The fire department received a call about heavy smoke within city limits. A ground search was initially unsuccessful in identifying the smoke source, prompting the deployment of a drone equipped with a thermal camera. Upon investigation, crews discovered multiple smoldering piles of leaves behind a privacy fence.

The drone’s thermal imaging allowed firefighters to quickly pinpoint the source of the smoke, leading to a rapid response.

Burning leaves is prohibited within the city limits of Monroe due to the large amounts of smoke they produce, which can affect air quality in surrounding areas. The city provides leaf pickup services as an alternative to burning.

Upon notification, the residents extinguished the smoldering leaves immediately.

For any questions regarding Monroe’s burn regulations, residents are encouraged to contact the fire department.

