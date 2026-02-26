Drone helps police track suspect in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department used its drone to help Wadesboro officers catch a man they said was driving a stolen car.

The department told Channel 9 that police in Wadesboro were chasing the car overnight when it headed into Monroe.

At one point, the driver got out and ran into the woods near Concord Highway and the Monroe Bypass.

The Monroe Police Department then used the thermal imaging on their drone to find the hiding suspect.

We have reached out to the Wadesboro Police Department about the suspects’ potential charges.

