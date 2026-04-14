Drone locates family lost on Union County trail

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A family walking along a trail near the Union County Agricultural Center over the weekend got lost after two hours, the sheriff’s office said. A drone was deployed and quickly located them.

The four adults and three children started their walk at the Jesse Helms Park trail entrance.

The main route of the trail is nearly 3 miles, which consists of recently added biking trails, which could make navigating a challenge, the sheriff’s office said.

The family had been on the trail for about two hours when they got disoriented and worried about their safety.

They called for help, and deputies responded to the area.

A deputy deployed a drone from Jesse Helms Park and, within 2 minutes, located the family leaving the trail near the Simpson Event Center. They were safe, and there were no reported injuries.

More deputies were called in to help them.

Deputies utilized a drone to find a family lost in the same area in February.

The sheriff’s office released a few helpful tips when walking on trails:

Know your route before you go. Bring essentials. Stay aware and turn around early if unsure.

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