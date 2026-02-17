Union County deputies use drone to find missing family on Valentine’s Day hike

WINGATE, N.C. — Union County deputies used a drone to rescue a mother and her four children who became lost on the trails behind Jesse Helms Park over the weekend. The family was unable to find their way out of the trails after it became dark during a Valentine’s Day hike, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mother called 911 after the group lost their way in the woods, and deputies began their search.

Deputies say they initially attempted to use sirens and air horns to signal the family and guide them toward the park. When these audible signals were not enough to lead the mother and children out of the woods, additional units arrived to deploy a drone.

A drone operator launched the aircraft and located the family within minutes and directed ground deputies to the group’s location.

The drone operator then helped lead the deputies and the family through the trails back to the park where the mother and her four children thankfully reached their vehicle safely.

