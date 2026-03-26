Drones to deliver lab samples and medical supplies to patients’ homes

CHARLOTTE — Starting in 2027, patients could receive prescriptions, lab samples, or medical supplies delivered straight to their homes by drone.

Advocate Health, headquartered in Charlotte, is launching a hospital drone‑delivery network through a partnership with Zipline.

The system will allow drones to pick up medications or lab work and transport them directly to patients or healthcare facilities.

Advocate Health also plans to expand the service to Chicago, Milwaukee, and parts of Georgia.

VIDEO: Mooresville Police Department integrates drones for faster emergency coverage

Mooresville Police Department integrates drones for faster emergency coverage

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