Drought conditions prompt fire safety concerns for 4th of July

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Fire Marshal has raised fire concerns for 4th of July celebrations due to drought conditions across the state.

Officials suggest attending professional fireworks displays to avoid fires or injuries.

If lighting personal fireworks, follow local safety guidelines and keep children away.

The Office of State Fire Marshal provided these safety tips:

Attend professional fireworks displays in their community.

Follow local burn bans and fire safety advisories.

Keep children away from all fireworks, including sparklers.

Have a plan to report fires immediately by calling 911.

Celebrate responsibly and be mindful of neighbors, pets, and first responders.

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