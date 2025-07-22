Drug arrests made in Statesville following community complaints, sheriff says

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Concerned business owners in Statesville reported unusually high foot and vehicle traffic, raising concerns about possible ongoing criminal activity in the area, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook Post.

This kicked off an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Three people were arrested on drug-related charges following complaints about activity near the Hallmark Inn on Davie Avenue in Statesville.

Investigators said Javon Donte Sherrill, Maiseigh Ann Smith, and Joseph Clayton Thornton were already out on bond for similar drug-related offenses.

Deputies got a search warrant for the Hallmark Inn where they found more evidence related to narcotics.

“This case is a direct result of concerned citizens and business owners working with law enforcement,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell in the Facebook post. “We encourage the community to continue reporting suspicious activity, whether by calling us directly or by submitting tips through the Iredell Sheriff App. Your involvement helps us take action and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Charges included:

Two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Felony maintaining a dwelling or place for a controlled substance (Sherrill only)

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

All three suspects are in the Iredell County Detention Center without bond due.

VIDEO: Human remains found behind Statesville home, officials say