Drug search in Caldwell County leads to arrest

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug search that led to the arrest of Paul Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, 47, was taken into custody after authorities seized approximately 85 grams of methamphetamine and 19 grams of cocaine from the residence. He faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, with a secured bond set at $50,000.

Paul Witherspoon

The month-long investigation by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Narcotic Agents resulted in the seizure of approximately 260 grams of methamphetamine and 19 grams of cocaine. According to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines, the narcotics have a street value of over $43,000.

“This was a great team effort and I appreciate all the assistance we received during this investigation,” said Caldwell County Sheriff, Kevin H. Bean. “We have zero tolerance for all drug users. We are doing our best to send them to prison.”

The operation was supported by the Lenoir Police Department, the Alexander and Watauga County Sheriff Offices, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI).

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to provide information on illegal drug activities, assuring that such assistance will be kept confidential.

WATCH: Drug bust auction draws crowd in Caldwell County

Drug bust auction draws crowd in Caldwell County

©2025 Cox Media Group