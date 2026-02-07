Drug trafficker wanted in Gaston County captured in SC

GASTONIA, N.C. — A drug trafficker wanted in Gaston County was captured in South Carolina on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old Gastonia man was captured in Clover on Wednesday following a multi-agency investigation into fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking. The arrest was the result of a joint effort between the Gaston County Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Okevius Farrell Bigger was taken into custody in Clover after being entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a wanted person with extradition. Authorities said Bigger distributed more than 3,000 fentanyl pills and approximately 400 grams of methamphetamine into the community with an estimated street value of $70,000.

The Gaston County Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating Bigger in 2025. Detectives conducted a months-long investigation that led to the allegations of drug trafficking against him.

Authorities said they determined that Bigger had been staying on family property prior to his arrest. Investigators said the move was an apparent effort to avoid being detected by law enforcement.

Bigger is facing 10 counts of trafficking in fentanyl and five counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. He is also charged with maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale of controlled substances.

Following his capture in South Carolina, Bigger was extradited back to North Carolina, officials said. He is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail with no bond.

WATCH: Concord town hall meeting tackles teen violence and gun crime

Concord town hall meeting tackles teen violence and gun crime

©2026 Cox Media Group