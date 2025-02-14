Duke Energy expands aid programs amid high bills

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is expanding programs to help customers struggling with high energy bills.

This comes just weeks after Duke says it hit a new record for electricity use.

The biggest expansions are for programs that help customers reduce their energy usage by replacing old, inefficient appliances.

The utility also has income-qualified programs to help with direct bill assistance.

Last year more than 114,000 households in North Carolina received help to cover their bills.

Programs and services for Duke Energy qualifying customers have been updated for 2025 to offer more options for energy savings for those who need it most.

Duke Energy provided the following information:

Weatherization – Incentives have increased for this free program that helps income-qualified customers reduce expenses and save energy through the installation of energy conservation measures around their homes.

Among other incentives, the HVAC replacement incentive has increased from $6,000 to $8,000 and the refrigerator replacement has increased from $1,000 to $1,500.

The program has also expanded its service providers and broadened eligibility for participation.

Participating customers must have an income of less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Income-qualified Power Manager®/EnergyWise Home® – A new income-qualified demand response program allows electric heat customers who have previously qualified for a Duke Energy income-qualified program to receive a free smart thermostat, installed at no cost.

The program is open to customers who have previously qualified for the Neighborhood Energy Saver, Weatherization or High Energy Use pilot programs.

Customers will receive incentives in the form of bill credits for shifting energy use during peak demand, up to $150 depending on how they choose to participate.

Neighborhood Energy $aver – Incentives have increased for this free program that offers walk-through energy assessments to help customers learn how their homes use energy and lower monthly electric bills as well as a variety of free energy-saving products.

Customers for the program qualify based on the neighborhood they reside in. Qualifying neighborhoods must meet 50% of residents or more with an income of less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Why It Matters: In 2024, more than 114,000 eligible North Carolina households received nearly $90 million in energy bill assistance through Duke Energy programs like Share the Light Fund and Customer Assistance Program (CAP) as well as federal funding like Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

There’s More: Duke Energy continues to offer resources for customers in need, including:

Customer Assistance Program (CAP) – a 12-month program that provides a monthly credit of up to $42 to qualifying customers.

– a 12-month program that provides a monthly credit of up to $42 to qualifying customers. Share the Light Fund – assistance for customers who need help paying their energy bill.

– assistance for customers who need help paying their energy bill. Installment Plans – customized payment plans to break down charges into more manageable installments, helping make larger amounts more manageable.

Other Ways to Save: Duke Energy’s usage alerts and low- to no-cost tips can help customers save energy and money by providing them the tools they need to make informed decisions for their household energy use.

Track your energy usage and making small adjustments within your home or business can help unlock energy savings.

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting – the lower the temperature, the more you can save.

Set your water heater to 120 degrees. Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home.

Change your air filter and schedule regular maintenance for your heating systems. Maintaining your heating systems can help increase efficiency.

Leave drapes or blinds open on the sunny side of the home to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house but close them at night to help insulate your home.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter to push warm air back down into the room.

Seal cracks in windows, doors and vents with caulking and weatherstripping to save 10% to 20% in heating costs.

Replace standard bulbs with LEDs. LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light.

