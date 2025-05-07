Local

Duke Energy plans to merge Carolinas operations by 2027

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy plans to file applications this year to merge the two companies it operates in the Carolinas.

Those companies are Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Process.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the utility’s new CEO, Harry Sideris, believes that the application process will take nearly a year.

Both state and federal regulators are expected to be involved.

Duke Energy hopes the merger will take effect in 2027.

