Duke Energy plans to replace NC coal plant with nuclear energy

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A new nuclear power plant could be coming to North Carolina for the first time in 50 years.

Duke Energy filed paperwork to begin plans to replace a coal plant in Stokes County with nuclear energy. The company says this will help meet new energy demand while reducing pollution.

The plan calls for installing small modular reactors rather than the large reactors at the McGuire and Catawba stations.

No utility in the United States is using this technology yet.

Duke Energy expects to add new nuclear to the grid by 2036.

