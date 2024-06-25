Duke Energy says the grid is ready for extreme heat

CHARLOTTE — The heat is on, and Duke Energy says the power will stay on too.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far, and it’ll have you cranking up the air conditioning if you’ve got it. More folks being inside means more demand on our energy grid.

Channel 9′s Joe Puma spoke with a Duke Energy spokesperson to see if the grid can handle the extra strain.

Duke says the current power grid was designed to operate in extreme temperatures, and they’re prepared to meet the need. From power plants to the electricity control center, they’re constantly monitoring the grid to ensure the power stays on.

“A lot of that work that goes into making your power reliable today happened weeks and months ago,” says Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy. “We try to schedule maintenance so that we can have as many power plants online during peak demand, basically bringing our A team out to make sure they can perform for our customers.”

Brooks says Duke isn’t anticipating any problems meeting the energy need this summer, but it is something their team is monitoring 24 hours a day.

