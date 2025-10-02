Duke Energy seeks to extend life of 3 coal plants despite net-zero goal

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is asking to extend the life of three of its coal-fired plants in a new filing: Marshall Steam Station off Lake Norman, Belews Creek in Stokes County and Cliffside in Cleveland County.

“By extending two or four years for just the three sites, that allows us to accommodate growth, really at the least cost option, while maintaining equal or greater reliability,” said Bill Norton, spokesman for Duke Energy.

The utility company files plans every two years explaining how it plans to meet North Carolina’s energy needs while working toward a state-mandated goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Matt Abele from the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association said the plan shows a shift from building up renewable generation in the near term, to relying on fossil fuels now and nuclear generation that won’t come online for a decade or more.

“It’s so imperative that the utilities here in North Carolina are sort of taking every step that they can and taking advantage of the generation resources and the technologies available at their disposal today to meet the demand of today,” Abele said.

Burning coal is the largest source of global greenhouse gas emissions and the American Lung Association has linked pollution from local coal plants to asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Federal policy changes, including an announced reduction in coal regulations and the repeal of renewable subsidies, make building solar and wind more expensive, Norton said.

Duke Energy does not see a long-term future for coal.

“In terms of parts for coal plants that were built 50 years ago are no longer being built, the labor supply, the coal supply, itself, that’s all still, pretty restricted,” Norton said. “So, we have to get out of that at some point.”

The last coal plant could close in 2040, according to the filings.

As for the impact to customers, Duke Energy said this plan will lead to an average rate increase of 2.4% every year for the next 15 years.

