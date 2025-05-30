Duke Energy settles data breach lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy settled a class-action lawsuit over a data breach that happened last year, according to court documents from the U.S. District Court for Western North Carolina.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the 2024 breach impacted thousands of customers and exposed information to cybercriminals.

The Observer reported that terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the latest filings.

Court documents show at least 100 people were involved in the lawsuit with claims adding up to over $5 million.

Some of the information leaked in the data breach included names, account numbers, emails, Tax IDs and Social Security numbers.

VIDEO: How to protect your data on public Wi-Fi

How to protect your data on public Wi-Fi

©2025 Cox Media Group