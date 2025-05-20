23andMe Data Breach Deadline: How to file a claim

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can file claims against genetic testing company 23andMe for the 2023 data breach until July 14.

A release from the North Carolina Attorney General Tuesday said those who are eligible to file must meet the following requirements:

You were a 23andMe customer between May 1, 2023, and October 1, 2023. You got notice your personal information was compromised in the breach. You suffered some sort of harm because of it.

You can file a claim at this link.

“Your genetic data is the most personal information you have, and 23andMe’s data breach may have put that information in the wrong hands,” Attorney General Jeff Jackson, said. “I’m continuing to monitor the company’s bankruptcy and sale to make sure they protect consumers’ personal information. If you were impacted by the data breach, please consider filing a claim.”

Channel 9 has reported extensively on 23andMe’s bankruptcy and cyber security incident. In March, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN told Channel 9 the incident was a “wake-up call for data privacy.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

VIDEO: What to do if you’re affected by a data breach

What to do if you’re affected by a data breach

©2025 Cox Media Group