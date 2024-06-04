Duke Energy strikes deal with Google, Amazon and others

Duke Energy Corp. has signed memorandums of understanding with Amazon.com Inc., Google, Microsoft Corp. and Nucor Corp. that could spur investment into clean energy.

The companies are proposing the development of new rate structures to lower the cost of investments in clean energy technologies in North and South Carolina. The rate structures — also known as tariffs — would apply to technologies such as new nuclear and long-duration energy storage for large customers. The new tariffs would be subject to approval from regulators in both states.

