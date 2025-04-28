Victim hit and killed near hotel parking lot in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning near a hotel in north Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Equipment Drive for the crash. One person was found dead at the scene.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the Red Roof Inn. It’s not clear what led to the crash at this time.

This is the second deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the same morning. Earlier Monday, another person was hit and killed on Old Statesville Road. The crashes aren’t connected.

This is a developing story, we’re working on getting more details.

