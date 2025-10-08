Duke Energy to test 156 sirens at nuclear stations in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy will conduct a full-volume test of outdoor warning sirens around the Catawba and McGuire nuclear stations on Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Duke Energy says the test will involve 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, South Carolina, and 67 sirens near the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, North Carolina. Each siren will sound at full volume for three minutes to ensure proper functionality.

The testing is conducted in cooperation with emergency management officials from Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, and Mecklenburg counties in North Carolina, as well as York County in South Carolina. These officials are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Officials say no public action is required during the test, and local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming with Emergency Alert System messages. In the event of a real emergency, local radio and television stations would provide information and instructions to the public.

Follow-up testing may be necessary after 1 p.m. if some sirens require additional maintenance.

Residents seeking more information about the outdoor warning sirens can visit Duke Energy’s nuclear safety webpage for details.

