Duke’s Mayo games will stay in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Sports Foundation extended its partnership with Tepper Sports & Entertainment, keeping the Duke’s Mayo games at Bank of America Stadium.

“The support we receive from their entire organization is invaluable and we look forward to hosting more high-profile events at Bank of America Stadium in the coming years,” said Johnny Harris and Andrea Smith, CSF Board of Directors co-chairs.

Sauer Brands Inc., Duke’s Mayo parent company, extended its own partnership with the Charlotte Sports Foundation in September. That partnership remains until 2028.

In September, the Duke’s Mayo Classic brought the University of South Carolina and the University of North Carolina to Charlotte, attracting ESPN’s College Gameday and thousands of fans to the Queen City.

Coming in December, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl sets the stage for ACC and SEC teams to battle in the Bank of America Stadium.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has a long-term agreement to host the ACC Football Championship Game at the Stadium, according to the press release.

