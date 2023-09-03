Duke’s Mayo extends sponsorship of college football games at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — For those who relish the thought of more mayo in Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium is the place to be — and will be for years to come.

Sauer Brands Inc.’s Duke’s Mayo brand is extending its sponsorship of season-opening and season-ending college football games through at least 2028, executives from the company and the Charlotte Sports Foundation told CBJ. The agreement was disclosed during this weekend’s South Carolina-North Carolina football game at BofA Stadium, known as the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Duke’s Mayo became the title sponsor of the sports foundation’s annual opening weekend game and the December bowl game in 2020. That six-year agreement ends in 2025.

Both the sports foundation and Duke’s declined to disclose specific terms of the extension, but an industry expert put the annual price in the range of $3.5 million, similar to the current contract.

