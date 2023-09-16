Duke’s Mayo becomes the “Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers”

CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the Carolina Panther’s first game of the season on Monday, the team announced who will have condiment rights in Bank of America Stadium.

The “Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers” title goes to Duke’s Mayo, a Carolinas-founded condiment company and sponsor of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Classic.

“We are eager to see this partnership come to life,” said Joe Tuza, President of Duke’s Mayo. “The Panthers have been great partners throughout The Duke’s Mayo Classic & Duke’s Mayo Bowl games, and it’s great for Duke’s, the Official Mayo of the Tailgate, to be able to bring that same excitement to fans throughout the season.”

As part of the partnership, Duke’s Mayo dispensers will populate all fan condiment stations and will be used in all menu items with mayonnaise at Bank of America Stadium.

Duke’s will also launch a “Duke’s Sauce Shake,” featuring barbeque dishes paired with Duke’s Southe Sauces and sides.

The concession stand will be located on the 100-level concourse and is slated to open for the first game of the Panther’s regular season.

Duke’s is also a new partner in Taste of the Panthers, an event raising awareness for food insecurity in the Carolinas.

“Duke’s Mayonnaise is a fun, creative, regional brand that will add to our gameday experience,” said Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “We appreciate their partnership and are grateful for their support of Taste of the Panthers.”

