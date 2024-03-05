Dunkin’ worker shoots at customer unhappy about slow service

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — A Dunkin’ employee shot at a customer who wanted a refund after he said service was slow, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Last week, deputies responded to the Weddington area after the 911 caller told them the worker shot at them.

The customer said he “expressed dissatisfaction with the restaurant’s service speed and requested a refund for his meal,” deputies said.

The employee, Ricky Miller, 18, and the customer got into a verbal altercation.

The customer told deputies that he left the donut restaurant, drove away in his truck, and reported that Miller was following him on Weddington Road.

Miller was driving into oncoming traffic and then shot at the customer’s truck.

Deputies caught up with Miller, but he didn’t pull over during a traffic stop.

Miller fled for a short time before wrecking in a field.

He surrendered and was taken into custody.

There was a pistol, with an altered serial number, in the car. Other evidence also indicated shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies charged Miller with two counts of felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, felony flee to elude arrest, and possessing a firearm with an altered/damaged serial number.

He was issued a secured bond of $4,000 and remains in custody Tuesday night.

No one was injured.

