Duo charged in Rowan County loan fraud case

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday in Salisbury, following an investigation into identity theft and loan fraud.

Deputies say Brittany Michelle Midget, 35 and Dexter Malik Duncan, 28, are accused of using stolen personal information to fraudulently obtain bank loans.

Midget and Duncan

The investigation revealed the suspects were applying for loans using stolen identities and then cashing out the funds. In one documented incident, a suspect successfully left a bank with approximately $20,000 in fraudulently obtained money.

The sheriff’s office says employees at Lion’s Share Credit Union in Salisbury alerted authorities to a suspicious loan application that matched characteristics of other previously identified scams, leading investigators to the suspects.

Midget faces multiple charges including obtaining property by false pretenses and four counts of identity theft. She was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $190,000 secured bond.

Duncan was charged with possession of counterfeit currency and obtaining property by false pretenses.

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