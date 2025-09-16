Dust explosion causes injuries at manufacturing plant Stanly County

NEW LONDON, N.C. — A dust explosion on Friday at the Fiberon Composite Decking plant in New London injured multiple people during the manufacturing process, Stanly County Emergency Management told Channel 9.

The incident resulted in two employees being hospitalized in the burn unit, while two others have been released from the hospital.

The explosion occurred during the manufacturing process at the plant, which produces composite decking.

Stanly County Emergency Management confirmed the nature of the explosion as a “dust explosion” during the manufacturing process.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting in the investigation as experts gather digital evidence and examine machinery to determine if there was an issue that led to the explosion.

The plant’s last fire inspection, conducted within the past year, revealed no glaring issues, according to officials.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, with authorities focusing on various aspects of the manufacturing process. The condition of the employees in the burn unit remains a concern as the community awaits further updates.

