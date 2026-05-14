$25M renovation to start on NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — Construction is starting soon on the first phase of the $25 million renovation of Uptown’s NASCAR Hall of Fame. Charlotte City Council, on Monday, approved a $12.5 million contract with Atlanta-based Holder Construction Group with construction expected to start after Memorial Day.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority manages the hall of fame on behalf of the city government. On Wednesday, a visitors authority spokesperson told the Charlotte Business Journal that the first phase will relocate the museum lobby, install walls and new signs.

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600, over Memorial Day weekend, an event that brings many race fans to the hall of fame.

Construction will be sequenced throughout the next year and is likely to be finished by the end of the summer in 2027. The hall of fame will remain open throughout the renovation.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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