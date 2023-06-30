E. & J. Gallo Winery adds third production line in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — E. & J. Gallo Winery opened yet another production line at its East Coast operations hub in the Charlotte region. It’s the third line the winemaker has opened this year as it remains ahead of schedule in bringing its initial Chester County operations online.

Gallo has opened a production line for its 50 milliliter New Amsterdam Vodka at the Fort Lawn operations hub. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that the third production line is open.

Gallo said earlier this month it was hoping to open the third line in early July, a timeline that already moved up from its initial target of August.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: NoDa brewery uses solar power to craft beer)

NoDa brewery uses solar power to craft beer

©2023 Cox Media Group