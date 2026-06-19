Morrison YMCA put on lockdown after person displayed possible weapon, officials say

CHARLOTTE — The Morrison YMCA in south Charlotte’s Ballantyne area was placed under lockdown Thursday afternoon after a person displayed what appeared to be a weapon to another member before leaving, according to a release.

Officials said staff immediately implemented established emergency protocols, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police quickly responded, confirming the person left the YMCA campus.

The YMCA has banned the person accused of displaying the possible weapon from all YMCA of Greater Charlotte locations.

Staff helped enforcement in identifying the person involved.

“The safety and well-being of our members, program participants, volunteers, and staff remain our highest priority. We are grateful for the swift response of our team and our law enforcement partners,” a release from the YMCA said in part.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information on the incident, and we will provide updates as they come in.

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