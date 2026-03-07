Early morning crashes closes all lanes on I-77 in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 77 in Mooresville shut down all northbound lanes for two hours Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. on I-77 North at mile marker 34 in Mooresville.

Less than an hour later, a second crash closed the shoulder and right ramp. This crash occurred less than half a mile south of the original crash around 5:30 a.m.

Both crashes were cleared by 6:35 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Channel 9 is reaching out to learn more.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

