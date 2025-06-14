Early morning Huntersville crash sends one to hospital, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries in an early morning crash, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the crash before 3 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 77 near mile marker 22 in Huntersville.

The crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.

Several lanes were closed before the crash cleared later that morning.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

