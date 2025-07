NORTH CAROLINA — We are in the heart of summer; however, an organization is already predicting this year’s foliage outlook for fall in North Carolina.

The official start of fall is two months from Tuesday, according to WRAL.

Forecasters said peak fall colors in the mountains will be October 20 and 28, depending on elevation.

If you want to follow the organization’s forecast for fall foliage, you can do so here.

