Teen dies after handgun discharges in Burke County, family says

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting involving a teenager.

Family members say the 18-year-old was shot in the shed behind a home along Mount Olive Church Road Monday night. They said the handgun went off when one of his brothers placed it in a lockbox.

His brothers told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the round hit his father first in the leg, then hit the teen before striking the side of the shed.

One of the brothers said he tried to perform CPR after the teenager was struck in the chest.

Austin Whisenant, the victims brother, spoke about the importance of safety when handling a weapon Tuesday morning.

“After what happened to my brother last night, I don’t even want to be near one. I’ve never been near a fun, and I don’t want to be near one,” he said. “If you’re ever near a gun, make sure it’s on safety before you put it up.”

Deputies are expected to release more details about the investigation as they become available.

Channel 9 is also asking how the father who was injured in the shooting is doing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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