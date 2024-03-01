East Charlotte bus lane one step closer to reopening

CHARLOTTE — The bus lane on an east Charlotte highway is set to reopen soon.

Years ago, there was a bus-only lane along East Independence Boulevard. It allowed bus riders to bypass traffic and get to their locations quickly. It’s been closed for years, but that will soon change.

A newly-approved contract will help reopen the lane. The $1.37 million contract was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. in December 2023.

The City of Charlotte is funding the project.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

When construction began years ago on the Hawthorne Lane Bridge to make room for the streetcar, the bus-only lane down below was shut down. And thanks to a pier from the bridge being built in the outbound lane, it hasn’t been open for years.

In order to reopen the bus lane, construction and upgrades are needed. The pier was moved to make better use of space under the bridge for future express lanes and a light rail, but express lanes are still several years away. In the meantime, NCDOT and CATS determined the existing eastbound bus lane needs to be moved closer to the John Belk/Brookshire Freeway interchange.

NJR Group starts work on Monday. Officials said they have 75 days to complete the upgrades once work begins.

Most of the work will happen in the bus lane behind the barrier walls, and any lane closures on Independence Boulevard will happen between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers are asked to slow down and stay alert in the work zone.

(WATCH BELOW: East Independence Boulevard bus lanes could reopen next year)

East Independence Boulevard bus lanes could reopen next year

©2023 Cox Media Group