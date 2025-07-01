East Charlotte police situation causes traffic delays

CHARLOTTE — A police situation at the intersection of East WT Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road in east Charlotte around 2 p.m. on Tuesday caused major traffic delays.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where law enforcement worked to resolve the situation.

Cruisers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had a white SUV surrounded in the parking lot of a business.

The crew in Chopper 9 Skyzoom said shortly after 3 p.m., officers placed the person in custody and the incident appeared to have ended without further incident.

Some of the roads that were blocked off were reopening.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: SWAT, deputies engage in standoff with Clover grandmother

SWAT, deputies engage in standoff with Clover grandmother

©2025 Cox Media Group