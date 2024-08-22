Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at law enforcement in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Dozens of state and local law enforcement officers swarmed an area just outside of Pageland Wednesday night to search for a suspect who police say shot at them.

A Channel 9 crew got to the scene of Courtney Road and Highway 207 where there was a huge response, including from the Pageland Police Department, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

A Pageland officer and a Chesterfield County deputy were responding to a domestic situation in that area when someone opened fire on them, ABC affiliate WPDE reported.

Many of the police there left that scene and took off toward Highway 601. It is not known where they went.

SLED sent Channel 9 a statement that read: “I can confirm that SLED is assisting the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office with an active situation in the Pageland area.”

The SLED helicopter was also dispatched.

There were no injuries reported as of 10 p.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





©2024 Cox Media Group