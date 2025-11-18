East Charlotte protesters, local bakery take stand against border patrol operation

CHARLOTTE — Protesters gathered in east Charlotte to oppose a federal border patrol operation, marking a significant demonstration in one of the city’s most diverse areas.

The protest took place in front of Manolo’s Bakery, which closed its doors for the first time in 28 years to support the demonstration.

About thirty demonstrators, including allies of the immigrant community, participated in the peaceful protest.

“This is the first time in 28 years that we close our doors, we have never closed our doors,” said Manolo Betancourt, owner of Manolo’s Bakery. “I don’t want to know that our children are suffering because my business is open.”

Betancourt emphasized the importance of community power and humanity, stating, “Our people are showing that the good ones are more the majority, and that we have power, the community power, the power of humanity.”

Martin, a self-described ally who joined the protest, expressed his support for the immigrant community, saying, “I’m not standing with the people who support what’s going on. I stand with everybody here.”

The demonstration in East Charlotte highlights the community’s solidarity and resistance against federal operations, with local businesses like Manolo’s Bakery taking a stand for their beliefs.

