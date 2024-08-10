Eastover restaurant lines up opening

CHARLOTTE — Salted Melon Market & Eatery is set to open its second Charlotte restaurant next week. That Eastover location will debut on Aug. 14.

The 2,378-square-foot restaurant at 815 Providence Road will offer counter service and a fast-casual setting.

Salted Melon serves healthy and everyday gourmet offerings. Its all-day menu features a selection of salads, bowls, sandwiches and wraps as well as smoothies, cold-pressed juices, coffee, espresso and tea.

