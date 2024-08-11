Lemonati opens new warehouse in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Before you crack open a Mighty Swell spiked seltzer by the pool, it will have spent time in a new warehouse near Carowinds. That’s where Lemonati opened a new 52,000 square foot space.

“In this warehouse we are storing, packaging and shipping all the Mighty Swell spiked seltzer that serves 26 US states and six foreign countries,” CEO Jeana Harrington said.

CEO Jeana Harrington says the company relocated from Austin to Charlotte. She says North Carolina is one of its largest markets and this southwest Charlotte space has convenient access to interstates for distribution up and down the east coast.

“We were looking at Nashville, we were looking at Charlotte, ultimately, we came to Charlotte,” she said.

Charlotte City Councilmember LaWana Slack-Mayfield says this is a great example of a company that Charlotte City Council should try to attract. She says this proves warehouses are worthwhile land uses.

“Our climate, even though it’s a little hot now, access to the airport, access regionally, to be able to come here and set up, this is a great opportunity for so many other businesses,” she said.

The Mighty Swell spiked seltzers are currently sold in Harris Teeter and Lowe’s Grocery Stores plus small bottle shops like Common Market and Rhino Deli.

Harrington says their goal is to keep expanding and Charlotte will be a big part of that story.

“We consider ourselves flavor pioneers,” she said.

(WATCH BELOW: Part 1: The Political Beat with Ch. 9′s Joe Bruno)

Part 1: The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (August 11, 2024)

©2024 Cox Media Group