‘Easy to take for granted’: Charlotte FC, nonprofit host laundry event helping those in need

CHARLOTTE — Multiple Queen City families and their loads of laundry met with a few Charlotte FC players at two local laundromats on Sunday.

The soccer club partnered with a nonprofit laundry project, Current Initiatives, to give free access to cleaning services to members of the community.

The nonprofit brought everything the families would need, from detergent to dryer sheets.

Corey Easterday, National Director for Current Initiatives, told Channel 9 the event provides a simple but needed service.

“People should not have to choose between having clean clothes, buying groceries, or paying bills. So it’s easy to take having clean laundry for granted.” Easterday said.

Charlotte FC goalkeeper George Marks said Sunday’s event was just one way to provide help.

“Just get out and find a tangible need that you can help serve. We’re here in clean clothes. But there are so many people that need help out there and so many ways to provide that help.” Marks told Channel 9.

