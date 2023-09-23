Ed’s Tavern eyes October opening for Lake Norman-area location

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Ed’s Tavern hopes to open in Lake Norman next month.

The longtime neighborhood bar and grill is renovating the former Galway Hooker space at 17044 Kenton Drive in Cornelius, according to permits. The Irish pub closed earlier this year after a 20-year run.

“We have people that come to Ed’s from all parts of Charlotte as well as the lake area, so we’ve been actively looking for our third location,” says Mike Morelli, director of operations. “We love that the area is continuously growing. We look forward to being a great option for people.

Keep reading here.

(WATCH BELOW: Food cart stolen from Plaza Midwood tavern parking lot)

Food cart stolen from Plaza Midwood tavern parking lot









©2023 Cox Media Group