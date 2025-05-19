Edwin Peacock III to fill vacant Charlotte City Council seat

CHARLOTTE — Mayor Vi Lyles took a rare vote Monday afternoon to break a tie and ensure a familiar face will return to the Charlotte City Council. With the mayor’s support, the council voted 6-5 to appoint Edwin Peacock III to the seat.

Mayor Lyles chose Peacock over Krista Bokhari, the wife of former councilman Tariq Bokhari. Tariq Bokhari resigned to take the number 2 position at the Federal Transit Administration.

Joining the mayor in supporting Peacock were Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson, Malcolm Graham, LaWana Slack-Mayfield, James Mitchell, and Marjorie Molina. Councilmembers Dimple Ajmera, Tiawana Brown, Ed Driggs, Renee Johnson, and Victoria Watlington backed Bokhari.

BREAKING: Mayor Vi Lyles is breaking a 5-5 tie to select Edwin Peacock III for the vacant District 6 seat over Krista Bokhari.



Edwin Peacock III- 6

Anderson, graham, Mayfield, Mitchell, Molina



Krista Bokhari- 5

Ajmera, Brown, Driggs, Johnson, Watlington — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 19, 2025

Peacock was the last Republican elected to an At-Large seat on the city council. He was elected in 2007 and served two terms. He previously ran for mayor in 2013 and 2015. He told the council he would not run for the seat in the fall.

Krista Bokhari was endorsed by Meck GOP, Speaker Destin Hall, Rep. Tim Moore, Rep. Tricia Cotham, Senator Vickie Sawyer, and her husband, Tariq, who vacated the seat.

This is the second appointment in a row where Mayor Vi Lyles had to break a tie. In both cases, Mayor Lyles selected the person not endorsed by the outgoing councilmember. She backed Greg Phipps over Jessica Davis, and now Edwin Peacock III over Krista Bokhari

Peacock will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Channel 9 has reached out to the mayor for comment.

VIDEO: Mayor Vi Lyles backs CMPD chief amid possible lawsuit against city council

Mayor Vi Lyles backs CMPD chief amid possible lawsuit against city council

©2025 Cox Media Group