Applications open to fill vacant Charlotte City Council seat

CHARLOTTE — Applications are officially open Wednesday to fill former Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari’s seat representing District 6.

Bokhari was tapped to join President Donald Trump’s Federal Transit Administration earlier this year. District 6 encompasses neighborhoods in south and southeast Charlotte.

The applications will be open for two weeks, and that will be followed by a public forum and council vote. The new member would then be sworn in by early June.

Our partners at The Charlotte Observer report that council members are looking for someone who would want to run for a full term in office after filling in for the vacancy. All council seats are up for election in November.

You have to be at least 21 years old and a registered Republican in District 6 if you’re interested in applying for Bokhari’s seat.

Bokhari has nominated his wife, Krista, to replace him. She previously ran on the Republican Party ticket for a seat in the North Carolina House.

