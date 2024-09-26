EF-1 tornado hit Watauga County on Wednesday, early data shows

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — An EF-1 tornado hit Watauga County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service reports.

In a preliminary report, officials said a trained spotter sent in a video from north Blowing Rock showing a rotating funnel and a wall cloud. The video also showed a transformer blowing in the distance, the report says.

Officials estimate this was around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

