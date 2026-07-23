Election officials address voter forms mailed to deceased North Carolinians

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Election officials in Brunswick County are warning residents after voter registration forms were mailed to the homes of deceased North Carolinians.

According to the Brunswick County Board of Elections, an organization called Ready to Register has been sending envelopes labeled “Official Documents” and “Time Sensitive,” leading to confusion among families who have received mail addressed to loved ones who have died.

Election officials say the mailers are not sent by the county Board of Elections.

Anyone who receives a voter registration form for a deceased family member is encouraged to contact their local Board of Elections to ensure the person’s voter registration is removed, if it has not already been updated.

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