ELECTION RESULTS: Charlotte Democratic Primary

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Democrats and unaffiliated voters hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Charlotte City Council Democratic primary. There are no Republicans with primary challenges.

The election turnout has been dismal, but the campaigns have been intense.

This primary cycle has been anything but sleepy and key races will be determined tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

ELECTION RESULTS:

Charlotte Mayor

Vi Lyles:

Lucille Puckett:

At-large

Dimple Ajmera:

Ben Copeland:

Charlene Henderson El:

James (Smuggie) Mitchell, Jr.:

LaWana Slack-Mayfield:

Victoria Watlington:

District 2

Malcolm Graham:

Gary Linn Young II:

District 3

Tiawana Deling Brown:

Melinda Lilly:

Warren F. Turner:

District 4

Renee Perkins Johnson:

Will Russell:

Olivia Scott:

District 5

Curtis M. Hayes, Jr.:

Majorie Molina:

Vinroy Reid:

*All results are unofficial until they are canvassed.

District 4: This district includes northeast Charlotte and University City. Incumbent Renee Johnson is no stranger to tough races, but she is in the fight of her life going up against the Charlotte political establishment.

Mayor Vi Lyles is backing Wil Russell, an affordable housing developer and member of the Planning Commission. She’s paid for mailers, done radio ads, and has campaigned for him.

District 3: The district stretches from South End to Steele Creek, which includes much of west Charlotte. Warren Turner has refused to answer questions about his past, including a 2010 city investigation that found he sexually harassed city employees when he was on the Charlotte City Council.

He has instead criticized his opponent Tiawana Brown, incorrectly referring to her as a habitual felon and claiming she doesn’t actually run her nonprofit.

Brown says he is lying.

At-large: Six Democrats are also vying for four at-large seats. One of those Democrats is Ben Copeland who would be the first Gen Z member of the Charlotte City Council.





















