Electric vehicle sales decrease in 2024

CHARLOTTE — Electric vehicle sales may have hit a speed bump, according to reports from Kelley Blue Book.

During the first three months of the year, nearly 270,000 EVs were sold in the US.

While that’s an increase from a year ago, it’s still nearly 7.5% less compared to the final quarter of last year.

Tesla sales in particular fell more than 13% during the first quarter of the year compared to a year ago.

There are more companies in the EV market, including Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

