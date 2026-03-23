Elevated fire risk issued for region due to breezy, dry conditions

CHARLOTTE — The Storm Prediction Center issued an elevated fire risk for the region Monday afternoon. A dry cold front is expected to bring low humidity and breezy conditions that could facilitate the rapid spread of wildfires.

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The fire concerns stem from a combination of dry vegetation and specific atmospheric conditions. After several days of breezy weather, local grasses and leaves are dry, creating ample fuel for potential fires amid high winds and low moisture levels.

The elevated risk is attributed to a dry cold front moving through the area. This system is expected to push relative humidity levels below 30% while generating wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Warm temperatures are also contributing to the increased danger.

Recent weather patterns have already impacted local vegetation. Following several days of breezy conditions, grasses and leaves in the region have become very dry.

Forecasters noted that this lack of moisture makes it significantly easier for fires to ignite and spread rapidly once started.

Weather forecasters monitor several specific variables to determine the level of fire danger in a region. These factors include low relative humidity, breezy winds, drought conditions and warm temperatures.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, several of these critical elements are present in the region Monday.

In response to the current conditions, officials are urging residents to refrain from any type of outdoor burning. The recommendation to avoid open flames extends to the use of outdoor grills and the lighting of campfires until conditions improve.

VIDEO: Monday afternoon’s forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

Monday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

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