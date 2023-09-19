Elon University leasing South End space with eye on law school program

CHARLOTTE — Elon University’s law school wants to put down roots in Charlotte. The university submitted an application to the American Bar Association in July to establish a separate Charlotte location.

That application has not been reviewed by the ABA’s Council yet, said Priscilla Totten, ABA director of Entities and Sections. She said the Charlotte facility would not be a separate law school, but students could earn more than 16 credit hours and up to two-thirds of their degree in Charlotte.

Totten said the ABA could not share Elon’s application. The university declined to comment on its plans. Instead, it referenced an event scheduled for Sept. 19 at 330 W. Tremont Ave., where sources confirmed Elon is leasing a floor. An announcement about academic programs is expected.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Deteriorating building, once a school in South End, to be preserved

Deteriorating building, once a school in South End, to be preserved

©2023 Cox Media Group