Embattled Charlotte chain Clean Juice to be sold to BRIX Holdings

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Clean Juice is being acquired by BRIX Holdings LLC.

The Dallas-based multi-brand franchising portfolio has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the organic juice chain’s assets, with the deal set to close within the next several weeks. Terms were not disclosed.

Clean Juice has more than 75 existing locations and a dozen in development. Its stores sell organic juices as well as acai bowls, toasts, wraps, sandwiches and protein smoothies.

Clean Juice was founded by Landon and Kat Eckles in 2015. The couple grew the organic juice brand from a solo store into a fast-growing franchise. It was on course for rapid growth, reaching 135 stores before facing a revolt by 30-plus franchisees last year. CEO Landon Eckles said in March the company had resolved many of its issues with franchisees, though roughly 18% of the company’s franchise units were for sale.

